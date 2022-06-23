BROOKLYN, New York (WKBN) – With the 20th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected Ohio State guard Malaki Branham on Thursday night.

Branham was the Big Ten Freshman of the year this past season.

As a true freshman, Branham played in 32 games averaging 13.7 points while shooting an impressive 49.8% from the field.

The Columbus native becomes the first freshman from Ohio State drafted in the first round since D’Angelo Russell who was picked 2nd overall by the Lakers in 2015.

Branham grew up in Akron and played for St. Vincent-St. Mary, leading the Fighting Irish to the 2021 Division II state championship and was named Mr. Basketball in Ohio for the 2020-21 season.