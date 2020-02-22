Springfield’s Steve French with high hopes following regular season finale

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield rolled past LaBrae 82-47 Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams.



Following the win, Tigers’ Head Coach Steve French joined Chad Krispinsky.

Springfield Senior Evan Ohlin led all scorers with 25 points. Drew Clark added 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 blocks.

Adam Wharry also reached double-figures with 11 points.

LaBrae was led by Connor Meyer who finished with 9 points. Tre’Von Drake and Justin Rutherford added 8 points apiece.

Springfield ends the regular season at 16-6, while LaBrae ends the campaign with the same record of 16-6.