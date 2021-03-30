Springfield’s Seymour throws no-hitter in Tigers’ return to the field

It was the Tigers' first varsity baseball action since playing in the regional final in 2019

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s Mitchell Seymour tossed a no-hitter in a 14-0 win over Lowellville Tuesday evening.

It was the Tigers’ first varsity baseball action since playing in the regional final in 2019.

Seymour tossed a complete game with 16 strikeouts, allowing just one walk on the night. At the plate, he went 3-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.

A.J. Stallsmith went 3-5 with a triple, double and four RBIs with three runs scored. Aaron Groner went 2-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Ethan Mannion went 2-5 with a double and two runs scored. Brade Butler went 2-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Seandelle Gardner went 2-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Springfield is 1-0 to start the season. Lowellville drops to 0-2 on the campaign.