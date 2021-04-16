Springfield’s Seymour strikes out 18; Tigers edge Cardinal Mooney late

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield blanked Cardinal Mooney 2-0 in high school baseball action on Friday evening.

The Tigers scored the game’s lone two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Vinny Woods reached home plate on a wild pitch.

A.J. Stallsmith came through with an RBI double later in the inning to drive in Ethan Mannion.

Mitchell Seymour piled up 18 strikeouts in the complete game victory, allowing just four hits for Springfield.

Mooney’s James Campbell tossed six innings allowing two runs on four hits with ten strikeouts. Ethan Shaw had a pair of hits in the loss for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals drop to 4-3 on the season, while the Tigers improve to 7-2.