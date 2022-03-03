MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Buckeye Central rolled past Springfield 61-28 Thursday night in the Division IV Regional Semifinals at Massillon Perry High School.

The Tigers were led by Jacey Mullen who tallied 9 points in the season-ending loss.

Buckeye Central was led by Emily Siesel who finished with a game-high 19 points.

Springfield’s season comes to an end with a record of 19-5.

Buckeye Central advances to face Dalton in the Division IV Regional Final on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Massillon Perry High School.