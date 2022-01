NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield junior Jacey Mullen reached a major career milestone Wednesday night, scoring her 1,00th career point in a 53-17 win over Mineral Ridge.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game and to hear from Mullen.

The Tigers led 34-2 at halftime.

With the win, Springfield improves to 13-3. Mineral Ridge drops to 2-13.