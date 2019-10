NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s Kylee Kosek tallied nine goals in the Tigers’ 11-2 win over Lake Center Christian Wednesday night.

Gracie Venturella and Kaila LaMorticella each added a goal and two assists in the win.



Springfield got an assist each from Molly Barnard, Tori Blakeman, Brionna Holt and Anna Wiery.

Goalkeeper Rebecca Catlos had 3 saves for the Tigers in the victory.

Springfield will host Canton Central Catholic Monday night at 7:00.