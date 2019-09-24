Springfield’s Kosek sets career milestone; undefeated Tigers roll past Columbiana

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Undefeated Springfield rolled past Columbiana 11-1 Monday in girls’ high school soccer action.
Kylee Kosek tallied her 100th career goal in the win, finishing with five on the night.
Kosek also assisted on one of Gracie Venturella’s 2 goals. Venturella also added an assist. Gianna Latronica, Kaila LaMorticella, Brionna Holt and Lexi Wonner each had a goal for the Tigers in the win.
Mya Duskey and Tori Blakeman each added an assist as the Tigers won 11-1.
The Tigers entered the night ranked #9 in the latest state poll.
Springfield improves to 11-0 overall on the season. The Tigers return to action Wednesday at home against Warren Harding.