Springfield’s Groner homers in win over Lowellville

Springfield rolled past Lowellville 14-4 in high school basetball action on Wednesday.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield rolled past Lowellville 14-4 in high school basketball action on Wednesday.

The Tigers limited the Rockets to just one hit in the game.

Aaron Groner tossed three shutout innings with three strikeouts. He also hit a two run home run in the second inning for Springfield

Dylan Okular had a hit and RBI for Lowellville in the setback.

Springfield improves to 3-1 on the season. The Tigers will face Poland on Friday.

Lowellville will play Youngstown East on Thursday at Cene Park.