NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield high school basketball standout Alex Rothwell will continue his academic and playing career at Westminster with the Titans.

Rothwell was named an All-MVAC Scarlet first-team selection this past year.

He helped lead the Tigers to a league title and a trip to the District Title game.

Rothwell averaged a double-double per game with 12.9 points and 11.9 rebounds this season.

On the year, he had 16 double-doubles in 26 games.

Rothwell was one of four Springfield players to average in double-figure points this year.

He will be one of over a half dozen local products on the Titans roster for next season.