Springfield’s Brungard makes college decision

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield Senior Lineman Brady Brungard has officially committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Grove City College.

Brungard was a two-way player and a three-year starter for the Tigers.

He served as captain for the two-time state runners-up and helped anchor an offensive line that averaged over 40 points per game last season.

Brungard was a driving force up front for a Springfield team that amassed 11 wins and a second consecutive trip to the Division VI State Championship game.