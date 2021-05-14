Springfield’s Brungard makes college decision

Brady Brungard, signs letter of intent to Grove City

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield Senior Lineman Brady Brungard has officially committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Grove City College.

Brungard was a two-way player and a three-year starter for the Tigers.

He served as captain for the two-time state runners-up and helped anchor an offensive line that averaged over 40 points per game last season.

Brungard was a driving force up front for a Springfield team that amassed 11 wins and a second consecutive trip to the Division VI State Championship game.

