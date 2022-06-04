COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield senior Beau Brungard finished as the Division III State Runner-Up in both the 110 and 300 Hurdles Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus

Brungard posted a time of 15.06 in the 110, just behind Collin Haj Abed from Grandview Heights, who won the event with a 14.81.

Just over an hour later, Brungard ran the 300 Hurdles and posted a time of 39.09, finishing second only to Tyler Schwieterman from Coldwater, who posted a 38.96.

In two events Saturday, Brungard garnered 16 points alone for Springfield Local High School at the OHSAA State Track and Field Tournament.