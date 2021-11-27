Springfield’s state championship bid falls short

EUCLID, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield high school football team had their season end on Saturday as the Tigers fell in the Division VI state semifinals to Carey 26-13 at Euclid Community Stadium.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Springfield senior quarterback Beau Brungard scored both the touchdowns for the Tigers in the game.

Carey’s Jordan Vallejo had three rushing TDs on the night.

Springfield has finished as state runners-up the previous two seasons.

The loss ends the Tigers’ 13-game winning streak.

Springfield ends the year 13-2.