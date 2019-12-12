Springfield’s Beau Brungard named WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year

Brungard is the first sophomore to win Player of the Year honors in the history of the award

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield sophomore quarterback Beau Brungard was named the 2019 WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year.

The announcement was made at the 14th annual WKBN Big 22 Awards Banquet, which was held at the Maronite Center in Austintown.

Brungard is the first sophomore to win Player of the Year honors in the history of the award.

This season, Brungard passed for 2,032 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He also rushed for 989 yards and 18 additional touchdowns.

Brungard helped lead the Tigers to a record of 14-1 and the program’s first appearance in the Division VI State Championship game.

WATCH: WKBN announces Big 22 winners