Springfield wins in dramatic fashion to advance to Regional Final

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield edged Mathews 3-2 in the Division IV Regional Semifinal at Strongsville.

Brannon Brungard scored the game winning run in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Bases were loaded with two outs when Clayton Nezbeth grounded one back up the middle, off the glove of a Mathews infielder, driving in the winning run.

Drew Clark went 2 for 2 for the winning Tigers.

Chris Thompson and Shane Eynon also drove in runs for Springfield.

Mathews tied the game at two on an error in the sixth inning.

For Mathews, Adam Wibert struck out ten in the loss.

Mathews ends the season with a record of 20-4.

Springfield is now 26-3.

Springfield advances to face the winner of Hillsdale vs. Seneca East in the Division IV Regional Final on Saturday at noon.