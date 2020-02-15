Springfield wins a thriller at Mineral Ridge

Five Tigers scored double-digits tonight

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield has won their last 7 games including tonight’s thrilling 70-69 win over Mineral Ridge on the road. Five Tigers scored in double-figures – Clay Medvec (20), Beau Brungard (13), Adam Wharry (12), Evan Ohlin (11) and Drew Clark (10).

The Tigers (14-6) finish their MVAC schedule with an 11-3 record and no lower than second in the league standings. Springfield still has matchups at Girard (on Tuesday) and at home against LaBrae on Friday.

Mineral Ridge has lost 7 consecutive games to fall to 8-12 (5-9 league). Miles Culp led the way with 20 points. Koby Zupko and Triston Weiss each scored 13 points apiece. After their win over Badger on January 18, the Rams were 8-5.

The Rams will play host to Niles on Tuesday and then at Champion on Friday.

2019-20 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Standings

9 Waterloo – 12-1 (19-2)

Springfield – 11-3 (14-6)

McDonald – 10-3 (18-3)

Sebring – 7-6 (14-6)

Mineral Ridge – 5-9 (8-12)

Lowellville – 4-10 (10-11)

Western Reserve – 3-10 (6-15)

Jackson-Milton – 2-12 (7-14)