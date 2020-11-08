Springfield, Warren JFK state semifinal games sites announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA has released game sites for next weekend’s high school football state semifinals.
Springfield and Warren JFK are the lone two local Ohio teams still alive in their quest for a coveted state title.
Division VI State Semifinals
Springfield vs. Beverly Fort Frye
Saturday, 7 p.m. at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Memorial Stadium
Coldwater vs. Columbus Grove
Saturday, 7 p.m. at Sidney High School Memorial Stadium
Division VII State Semifinals
Warren JFK vs. Newark Catholic
Friday, 7 p.m. at Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium
Lima Central Catholic vs. New Bremen
Friday, 7 p.m. at Wapakoneta Harmon Field