Springfield, Warren JFK state semifinal games sites announced

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch won their league, district and advanced to the Final Four before having their season called due to the COVID-19 pandemic just minutes before beginning their matchup with Dayton Carroll. “It definitely was a day, that none of us will forget,” says coach DeShields. “Right now, with everything going on, we want to take it each day, try to keep everyone safe and hope we have a chance to play.”

West Branch WarriorsCoach: Walt DeShields2019-20 Record: 24-3 (12-0, EBC)Returning Starters: Junior – Anna Lippiatt…West Branch will look to replace six seniors who graduated last spring. Peyton Alazaus, the EBC’s Player of the Year, connected on 69 three-point shots. She averaged 13.5 points and 3.4 boards per contest. Hannah Ridgway was named to the First-Team All-EBC after scoring 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. Carly Scarpitti (7.1 ppg, 4.0 apg) and Jessica Book (5.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg) both earned Second-Team All-League honors a year ago.