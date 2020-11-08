Springfield, Warren JFK state semifinal games sites announced

Springfield and Warren JFK are the lone two local Ohio teams still alive in their quest for a coveted state title.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA has released game sites for next weekend’s high school football state semifinals.

Division VI State Semifinals
Springfield vs. Beverly Fort Frye
Saturday, 7 p.m. at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Memorial Stadium

Coldwater vs. Columbus Grove
Saturday, 7 p.m. at Sidney High School Memorial Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals
Warren JFK vs. Newark Catholic
Friday, 7 p.m. at Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium

Lima Central Catholic vs. New Bremen
Friday, 7 p.m. at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

