CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Billy Skripac and Shane Lindstrom connected for two long touchdown passes Thursday night as the South Range Raiders kicked off the 2022 high school football season with a convincing 37-7 victory over rival Springfield.

Blake Ewert also scored two touchdowns for the Raiders in the game.

Springfield (0-1) hosts Brookfield in week two. South Range (1-0) visits University School.

Ewert got things going for the Raiders with just over three minutes left in the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run to give South Range a 7-0 lead.

A couple of minutes later, the Raiders got the ball back and Skripac hooked up with Lindstrom for a 67-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14-0.

Early in the second quarter, Tyler Remish’s four-yard touchdown run made it 21-0, South Range.

Kaesen Kosek’s four-yard touchdown run put the Tigers on the board late in the second quarter to close the gap to 21-7.

Lindstrom’s second long touchdown catch from Skripac in the game, this time for 50 yards, came shortly after, putting the lead back to three scores, 28-7.

Ewert’s second touchdown run of the night, a 7-yard run, extended the Raiders lead to 34-7.

A Luke Starkey field goal extended the lead to 37-7.