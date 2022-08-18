CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Billy Skripac and Shane Lindstrom connected for two long touchdown passes Thursday night as the South Range Raiders kicked off the 2022 high school football season with a convincing 37-7 victory over rival Springfield.
Blake Ewert also scored two touchdowns for the Raiders in the game.
Springfield (0-1) hosts Brookfield in week two. South Range (1-0) visits University School.
Ewert got things going for the Raiders with just over three minutes left in the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run to give South Range a 7-0 lead.
A couple of minutes later, the Raiders got the ball back and Skripac hooked up with Lindstrom for a 67-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14-0.
Early in the second quarter, Tyler Remish’s four-yard touchdown run made it 21-0, South Range.
Kaesen Kosek’s four-yard touchdown run put the Tigers on the board late in the second quarter to close the gap to 21-7.
Lindstrom’s second long touchdown catch from Skripac in the game, this time for 50 yards, came shortly after, putting the lead back to three scores, 28-7.
Ewert’s second touchdown run of the night, a 7-yard run, extended the Raiders lead to 34-7.
A Luke Starkey field goal extended the lead to 37-7.
