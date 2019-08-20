Springfield Volleyball shines in season debut

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) - East Liverpool was a winning football team last year for the first time in eight years but this season, the Potters have their sights set on the playoffs. And this senior class certainly has the talent and confidence it takes to get it done.

"They know how to win," said East Liverpool Head Coach Josh Ludwig. "These kids expect to win. They think they can beat anybody and that's where we're at. Sometimes at practice, you got to shut these guys down a little bit because they talk crap on each other the whole time. But that confidence is what you need going into games against opponents that are good because they believe they can win every game."