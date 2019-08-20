Springfield Volleyball shines in season debut

Sports

The Tigers topped Girard 3-0 Monday night on the road.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield topped Girard 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-21) in high school volleyball action on Monday night.

The game marked the season opener for both teams.

Lyndsey Smith led the Tigers with 8 kills and 3 aces. Carlee Bacon tallied 15 digs, while Lauren Ranelli added 23 assists and 8 service points.

Natalie Pallone led the Lady Indians with 17 kills and six digs. Raegan Cohran finished with 13 assists, and 7 digs.

Springfield is now 1-0 on the season, while Girard starts the campaign 0-1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com