GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield topped Girard 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-21) in high school volleyball action on Monday night.
The game marked the season opener for both teams.
Lyndsey Smith led the Tigers with 8 kills and 3 aces. Carlee Bacon tallied 15 digs, while Lauren Ranelli added 23 assists and 8 service points.
Natalie Pallone led the Lady Indians with 17 kills and six digs. Raegan Cohran finished with 13 assists, and 7 digs.
Springfield is now 1-0 on the season, while Girard starts the campaign 0-1.
Springfield Volleyball shines in season debut
The Tigers topped Girard 3-0 Monday night on the road.
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield topped Girard 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-21) in high school volleyball action on Monday night.