NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield standout Emma Sanders has officially committed to continue her track career at Cleveland State University in the Horizon League.

She chose CSU over Wright State and Youngstown State.

Sanders is a two-time OHSAA state qualifier in track. She also previously qualified for the indoor state track meet.

She holds Springfield’s school record in the 400M with a time of 59.74.

In addition, she also is a part of the Tigers’ record-setting 4x400M relay team with a time of 4:14.23.

Sanders likewise was a part of Springfield’s 4×200 Meter Dash team that set the program record of 1:44.61 at the OHSAA State Meet in Columbus back in June.

She also was part of the team that placed third at state in the 4×100 with a time of 50.12.