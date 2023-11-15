NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield track and field standout Emma Sanders has officially signed to continue her athletic career in the Horizon League at Cleveland State.

A signing ceremony was held at Springfield Local High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Sanders is a two-time state qualifier for the Tigers and has also previously qualified for the indoor state track meet.

She holds Springfield’s school record in the 400M with a time of 59.74.

In addition, she is a part of the Tigers’ record-setting 4x400M relay team with a time of 4:14.23.

Sanders likewise was a part of Springfield’s 4×200 Meter Dash team that set the program record of 1:44.61 at the OHSAA State Meet in Columbus back in June.

She also was part of the team that placed third at state in the 4×100 with a time of 50.12.