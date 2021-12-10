NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield boys basketball team opened their season with a win over Crestview at home Friday night 72-61.

The win was head coach Jeff Brink’s first in his return to Springfield.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The Tigers led by just three at halftime but were able to push their lead to double-digits in the 2nd half.

Adam Wharry led Springfield with 22 points while Jake Joyce had 15. Both Beau Brungard (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Alex Rothwell (10 points, 10 rebounds) posted double-doubles.

For Crestview, Anthony Cusick had a team-high 21 while James Best added 11.

Springfield improves to 1-0 while the Rebels fall to 1-2.