Springfield Tigers in place for State title battle

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers are in Canton gearing up for their shot at a State title.
The team arrived Thursday night after a huge sendoff. The Tigers enjoyed a team dinner before boarding buses bound for Canton, and hundreds of fans lined up to send them off.
The band will arrive Friday morning.
Kickoff is at 10 a.m. Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Springfield (14-0) will take on Anna (13-1).
Sports Team 27 will cover it and you can follow it on WKBN.com and the WKBN app.
Playoff History
Springfield:
Playoff Appearances: 9 (4th appearance in 17 years)
Playoff Wins: 8
Regional Championships: None
State Championships: None
Anna:
Playoff Appearances: 12 (3rd straight appearance)
Playoff Wins: 6
Regional Championships: None
State Championships: None