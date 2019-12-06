Springfield Tigers in place for State title battle

NEW WATERFORD, OHIO (WKBN) - The combination of junior forward Krista Perry and senior forward Tanner Hoffer proved to be too much for the Lisbon Blue Devils as the Crestview Rebels improved to 3-0 on the season with a 58-45 victory Thursday night. The Blue Devils drop to 1-3 on the year.

“Krista is special,” Rebels head coach Aaron Batch remarked. “She has had a great start to the season. She’s one of our leaders and has been one of our leading scorers in her freshman and sophomore (years). We like her and Tanner Hoffer from night to night even it is a bad night for them when you look at the stat sheet they are going to have 14,15,16 and 10,12,14 rebounds. That's just the kind of players that those two are.”

“At practice we are always joking around,” Perry said of her relationship with her teammate Hoffer. “We love to just have fun and that really makes us closer as a team.”

Perry would lead the Rebels with a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds while Hoffer would add 17 points and 8 caroms. Shianna Nathes would also score double digits with 11 points on the night including three baskets from behind the arc.

The two old rivals battled in the first half with the Rebels holding an 8-point lead twice in the first half at 18-10 and 29-21. But the Blue Devils would close the margin to only 3-points at 31-28 at the intermission.

“We didn’t have to do a whole lot,” Batch said of halftime adjustments. “They knew we needed to rebound the ball better and we needed to get around and dig on Liberati better and keep them off the foul line.”

“We really focused on working as a team,” Perry added. “Passing the ball, getting it to the open person, so we can really pull through. Since it (the game) was so close we really had to focus on the little things and that was what really helped us in the third and fourth quarters.”

That is when the Rebels began to pull away. Following a three-pointer from Shianna Mathes and a basket from Perry, the Rebels held a 36-28 lead at the 6:16 mark of the third quarter. After a basket from the Devil’s Maddie Liberati, the Rebels exploded with a 9-0 run to pull out to a 17-point, 47-30 advantage. They would lead 49-32 at the end of the third quarter.

“We talked about that. We tried to make some adjustments at the halftime to combat their zone a little bit, but it didn’t work out the way we wanted it to,” Blue Devils coach Jamie Entrikin remarked. “I thought we were standing around more than we should.”

The Blue Devils would outscore the Rebels 13-9 in the final period as Liberati and Izzy Perez tried to take control of the game, but they could get no closer than a 12-point 54-42 deficit late in the contest.

Liberati would lead the Blue Devils with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Perez would add 14 points on the night.

The Blue Devils will kick off EOAC play in their next contest as they will host Columbiana Monday night. The Rebels return to the court next Wednesday night when they host AAC opponent Liberty.