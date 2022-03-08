NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield won the MVAC Scarlet Tier with a perfect 14-0 record in Jeff Brink’s first year back at Springfield. The Tigers advanced to the Salem District Final before falling to Cardinal Mooney.

The Tigers featured four seniors who averaged double-figures – Adam Wharry (14.9), Beau Brungard (13.5), Alex Rothwell (12.9) and Jake Joyce (10.3). Rothwell closed out his season by compiling 16 double-doubles.

Springfield allowed just seven of their 26 opponents to score at or above 50 points.

Over the last 11 years (2011-2022), Springfield has averaged 19 wins per season. The Tigers notched 24 wins twice within that span (2014-15; 2021-22).

2021-22 Springfield Tigers Boys’ Basketball

Head Coach: Jeff Brink

Record: 24-2 (14-0), 1st place in MVAC Scarlet Tier

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 62.6

Scoring Defense: 38.8

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Adam Wharry (SR) – 14.9

Beau Brungard (SR) – 13.5

Alex Rothwell (SR) – 12.9

Jake Joyce (SR) – 10.3

Seandelle Gardner (JR) – 5.3

Sean Guerriero (SO) – 2.9

Rebounding

Alex Rothwell (SR) – 11.9

Beau Brungard (SR) – 6.0

Adam Wharry (SR) – 4.0

Jake Joyce (SR) – 4.0

Assists

Beau Brungard (SR) – 4.8

Adam Wharry (SR) – 3.2

Seandelle Gardner (JR) – 2.5

Alex Rothwell (SR) – 2.3

Steals

Beau Brungard (SR) – 2.9

Adam Wharry (SR) – 2.8

Alex Rothwell (SR) – 1.4

Seandelle Gardner (JR) – 1.3

Three-Point Percentage

Adam Wharry (SR) – 34.2%

Sean Guerriero (SO) – 31.6%

Beau Brungard (SR) – 31.4%

Seandelle Gardner (JR) – 31.3%

Field Goal Percentage

Alex Rothwell (SR) – 57.6%

Jake Joyce (SR) – 50.2%

Free Throw Percentage

Seandelle Gardner (JR) -92.6%

Adam Wharry (SR) – 74.2%

Beau Brungard (SR) – 69.4%

Sean Guerriero (SO) – 69.2%

Springfield’s Recent History

Multiple double-digit scorers

2021-22: Adam Wharry, 14.9; Beau Brungard, 13.5; Alex Rothwell, 12.9; Jake Joyce, 10.3

2020-21: RJ Smith, 14.1; Adam Wharry, 13.9; Beau Brungard, 12.0; Alex Rothwell, 11.3; Clay Medvec, 10.3

2019-20: Drew Clark, 19.7; Evan Ohlin, 14.3; Beau Brungard, 10.9

2018-19: Drew Clark, 15.2; Shane Eynon, 15.0; Evan Ohlin, 13.5; Clay Medvec, 10.5

2017-18: Evan Ohlin, 14.8; Drew Clark, 14.3; Shane Eynon, 13.3; John Ritter, 11.3