Springfield stunned by Berkshire in extra innings

Burton Berkshire edged Springfield 1-0 in an eight inning thriller in the Division III Baseball District Semifinals

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Burton Berkshire edged Springfield 1-0 in an eight-inning thriller in Division III Baseball District Semifinals on Monday evening at Cene Park in Struthers.

Blake Jenkins came up with a sacrifice fly to bring home Jack Jacobs to seal up the walk-off win for the Badgers.

Ethan Mannion and Alex Rothwell had Springfield’s two hits.

Springfield Pitcher Mitchell Seymour struck out fourteen in the loss.

Jake Brown tallied two of the four hits for Berkshire.

Berkshire advances to face Cardinal Mooney in the Division III District Final.



First pitch for Wednesday’s championship game between the Cardinals and Braves is slated for 5 p.m. at Cene Park in Struthers.