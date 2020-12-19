Springfield stays unbeaten; Smith and Medvec combine to score 42 points

The Tigers haven't lost during the regular season since January 21 (at Poland)

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield continues their hot start after their 75-57 win Friday night over Sebring.

The Tigers improve to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the MVAC Scarlet Tier. Of their six victories this season, all of them have been decided by double-digits.

Springfield has won 15 regular season games in a row dating back to January 24.

RJ Smith led Springfield tonight with 22 points. Clay Medvec scored 20 and Beau Brungard added 15.

The Tigers led after the first quarter, 23-8.

On Tuesday, the Tigers are scheduled to travel to South Range to take on the rival Raiders.

The Trojans drop to 1-4 after losing their fourth game in a row. Last year, Sebring – with a senior-laden team – began the season with a 9-0 mark to open the AP poll at #2 in the state.

Frankie Lozoya scored a career-high 23 points.

Sebring will welcome Jackson-Milton on Wednesday.