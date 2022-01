NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield boys basketball team improves to 11-0 after defeating McDonald 78-24 Saturday night.

Watch the above video for highlights and postgame reactions from the Tigers.

Springfield led 40-9 at halftime.

Alex Rothwell paced the Tigers with 24 points. Zach Shobel finished with 22 points for the Blue Devils.

Springfield improves to 11-0 while McDonald drops to 5-5.