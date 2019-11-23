Springfield state semifinal game site announced

Springfield will meet undefeated East Knox in the state semifinals.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s opponent and game site for the Division VI State Semifinals have been set.

The Tigers will meet Howard East Knox on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Orrville High School. (841 Ella St, Orrville, OH 44667)

East Knox enters the state final-four undefeated at 13-0 after defeating Carey High School 32-21 Friday night in the Division Six Region 22 Championship.

Springfield is likewise 13-0 after handling Mogadore 35-21 Friday night, winning the first regional championship in program history.

The winner of Friday night’s Division VI State Semifinal matchup will meet the winner of Anna (12-1)/Mechanicsburg (11-2) in the Division VI State Championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on December 5, 6, or 7.