Springfield standout to play college football close to home

Springfield's Clay Medvec has officially signed with the YSU Football program as a preferred walk-on

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield Senior Clay Medvec has officially signed with the Youngstown State University football program as a preferred walk-on.

Medvec is a four-year letterwinner for the Tigers, helping lead them to two consecutive appearances in the state championship game.

For his efforts, he was named All-State in Division VI. Medvec also earned All-League, All Quad County and First Team All-NEO.

In 11 games for the Tigers last fall, Medvec caught 38 passes for 609 yards and two touchdowns.

He tallied 17 tackles on defense and connected on 5-5 field goal attempts, with a long of 52 yards.