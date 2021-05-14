Springfield standout to play college baseball close to home

Springfield Senior Mitchell Seymour has officially signed to play college baseball at Youngstown State.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield Senior Mitchell Seymour has officially signed to play college baseball at Youngstown State.

This season on the mound, Seymour has appeared in a total of ten games, tossing 32.1 innings. He has allowed just four earned runs with a 0.86 ERA.

The right-hander has posted a record of 5-1 this season, with 69 strikeouts.

Seymour has been just as good at the plate. This season he is batting .469 with one home run, three doubles, five triples, 22 RBIs and 22 runs scored.