Springfield standout staying home to play for Youngstown State

Clayton Medvec helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back appearances in the Division VI State Championship game

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield senior Clayton Medvec will continue his academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.

The Tigers wide receiver/kicker made the announcement on social media:

Medvec finished the 2020 season with 42 receptions for 660 yards and 2 touchdowns, along with 21 total tackles on defense. He helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back appearances in the Division VI State Championship game.

As a kicker, Medvec connected all five of his field goal attempts this season, including long of 52 yards.

