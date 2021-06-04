Springfield standout signs letter of intent, reaches podium at state

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been an exciting two days for Springfield Senior Coleson Kertesz.

He officially signed to continue his track and field career close to home at Youngstown State University.

A signing ceremony was held on Thursday at the high school.

This weekend, Kertesz is competing in the shot and discus as the 2021 OHSAA State Track and Field Tournament. He finished in fifth place in the shot with a mark of 55’11”.

Kertesz will compete in the discus at the state tournament on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.