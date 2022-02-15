GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield boys basketball team remained perfect on the season as the Tigers grabbed a 61-35 win over Girard.

In the win, Springfield standout Beau Brungard earned his 1,000th career point.

Watch the video above to watch highlights and see the milestone moment.

Brungard needed just two points coming into the game, but was held scoreless after the first quarter.

But in the opening minutes of the second quarter, Brungard forced a turnover and took it the other way for the lay-up and to reach 1,000.

Adam Wharry led Springfield with 24 points while Brungard had 10 on his milestone night.

For Girard, Gus Johnson had a team-high 16 points.

The win moves Springfield to 21-0 on the season.