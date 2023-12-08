NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield standout Rachel Malatok has officially committed to continue her softball career at La Roche University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A signing ceremony was held at Springfield Local High School on Friday.

Malatok will be a four-year letter winner for the Tigers once her senior season is complete in the spring.

A standout catcher and outfielder for Springfield, she previously earned Honorable Mention All-Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference honors.

She also plays travel softball for the Honey Badgers.

La Roche University is a Division III program that competes in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.