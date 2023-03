Springfield standout Haleigh McCalla has officially signed to continue her softball career at Mount Union.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield standout Haleigh McCalla has officially signed to continue her softball career at Mount Union.

Last season with the Tigers, she posted a record of 7-3 with a 2.24 ERA in 11 starts. McCalla piled up 124 strikeouts in 59.1 innings of work.

At the plate in 2022, she posted a team-high batting average of .435 with 3 home runs and 13 RBIs.

For her efforts, she was named First Team All Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference in both her junior and senior seasons.