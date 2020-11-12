Springfield soccer standout picks Slippery Rock

Springfield standout Kylee Kosec has officially signed to play college soccer at Slippery Rock University.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield standout Kylee Kosec has officially signed to play college soccer at Slippery Rock University.

Kosec piled up a total of 57 goals and 15 assists for the Tigers this season.

For her efforts, Kosec received a number of postseason honors. She was named District Player of the Year.

In addition, she was also tabbed the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

Additional honors include being named First Team All-County, First Team All-League, and First Team All District.