Springfield shuts out Western Reserve on the road

Beau Brungard rushed for over 80 yards and threw for another 182 in Springfield's win

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield turned away Western Reserve 31-0 for their 6th straight win over the Blue Devils. The Tigers utilized a balanced offensive attack by gaining 198 yards on the ground and 179 yards through the air for 377 total yards of offense.

Beau Brungard led the Tigers in rushing with 80 yards rushing (2 TDs) on 6 rushes. Brungard also completed 9 of 13 tosses for 182 yards. Clayton Nezbeth also reached the end zone twice as he gained 54 yards on 7 rushing attempts. Clayton Medvez and Nick Slike each accumulated 76 and 69 yards receiving.

For Reserve, David Altiere – who had a huge week one outing – churned out 108 yards rushing on 26 totes. Nick Cavoulas completed 6 passes for 59 yards.

Western Reserve last defeated the Tigers in 2015 (9-7).

SCORING CHART

Springfield, 31-0

Second Quarter

S – Clayton Medvec, 23-yard FG (S 3-0)

S – Austin Tindell, 6-yard TD run (S 16-0)

Third Quarter

S – Clayton Nezbeth, 3-yard TD run (S 17-0)

S – Beau Brungard, 44-yard TD run (S 24-0)

Fourth Quarter

S – Clayton Nezbeth, 4-yard TD run (S 31-0)

The Tigers will meet McDonald in their home opener next week.

Reserve will look to get back on track on Friday when they travel to Mineral Ridge to face the Rams.



Upcoming Schedules

Springfield

Sept. 11 – McDonald

Sept. 18 – Lowellville

Sept. 25 – Waterloo

Western Reserve

Sept. 11 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 18 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 25 – McDonald