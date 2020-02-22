Springfield seniors power Tigers past LaBrae in regular season finale

Live Now
Springfield rolled past LaBrae 82-47 Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

NEW MIDDLESTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield rolled past LaBrae 82-47 Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

Springfield Senior Evan Ohlin scored his 1,000th career point, and finished with a game-high 25.

Drew Clark added 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 blocks.

Adam Wharry also reached double-figures with 11 points.

LaBrae was led by Connor Meyer who finished with 9 points. Tre’Von Drake and Justin Rutherford added 8 points apiece.

Springfield ends the regular season at 16-6, while LaBrae ends the campaign with the same record of 16-6.

