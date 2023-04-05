NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield standout Brionna Holt has officially signed to continue her soccer career in the college ranks at Hiram.

A signing ceremony was held at the high school on Wednesday.

In four years with the Tigers, she piled up 60 goals, which is fourth-best in program history.

She also tallied 30 career assists during her high school career.

Last Fall, Holt helped lead the Tigers to a record of 12-6-2 an an appearance in the Division III District Semifinals.

Hiram finished last season with a record of 2-14-1.