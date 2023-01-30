NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Prior to Springfield girls’ basketball home game against Western Reserve, senior Jacey Mullen was honored with a ceremony as Springfield’s all-time leading scorer.

Mullen’s 22 points over the weekend propelled her over the 1,487 point mark, which is most in both boys’ and girls’ program history.

Mullen added that this was a goal she set for herself as a freshman and reaching this milestone shows all the hard work put in over the years.

She would follow up the performance with 18 points in a 34-19 win over Western Reserve.

The Springfield senior surpassed the 1,000-point plateau as a junior and will continue to pile on her point total for the rest of the season. She currently sits at 1,505 career points after the win.