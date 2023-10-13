McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield defeated McDonald Friday night 28-7 to remain unbeaten in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier play.

Kolten Ruark (one passing, one rushing) and Kasen Kosek each scored two touchdowns in the win.

Drew Zajack found the endzone for the Blue Devils in a losing effort.

Springfield (7-2) will visit Lowellville in week 10. McDonald (5-4) will visit Mineral Ridge.