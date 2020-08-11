Springfield releases updated, all-MVAC schedule for 2020 football season

Springfield loses its matchup with South Range in 2020

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers 2020 schedule will feature an all-Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference slate in 2020.

This comes after the OHSAA reduced the regular season to just six games before the postseason begins in Week 7.

The Tigers lose their matchup with South Range. Instead, they will open the season with back-to-back road games at Mineral Ridge and then a trip to Western Reserve.

Springfield closes the regular season with three of four at home.

Below is the full schedule, with kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in each game:

Aug. 28 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 4 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 11 – McDonlad

Sept. 18 – Lowellville

Sept. 25 – Waterloo

Oct. 2 – at Jackson-Milton

More stories from WKBN.com: