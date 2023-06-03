The Springfield Girls 4×200 relay team reached the podium twice on Saturday at the OHSAA State Track & Field Meet.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Girls 4×200 relay team consisting of Emma Sanders, Cali Matey, Ava Vecchione, and Graciella Ebert reached the podium twice on Saturday at the OHSAA State Track & Field Meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

The team placed third in the 4×100 with a time of 50.12.

That same group of Sanders, Matey, Vecchione, and Ebert likewise placed fifth in the 4×200 Meter Dash. Their time of 1:44.61 broke a school record in the process.

