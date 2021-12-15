NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s all-time leading passer Beau Brungard has signed to continue his football career at Youngstown State University on National Signing Day.

Brungard helped lead Springfield to the Division VI state championship game in 2019 and 2020, finishing as state runners-up.

In his senior season, Brungard threw for 1,779 yards, ran for another 1,754 yards and had 54 total touchdowns.

He also finished the 2021 season as the Division VI Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

In 2020, Brungard rushed for over 1,000 yards and nearly 2,000 through the air.