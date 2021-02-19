Springfield rallies past Waterloo

RJ Smith led the Tigers with 21 points

ATWATER, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield rallied to defeat Waterloo, 57-52 on Friday.

The Tigers were behind by three (34-31) entering the final quarter.

RJ Smith paced Springfield with 21 points. Alex Rothwell and Adam Wharry scored 14 and 12 points respectively.

Springfield — who has won eight consecutive games — will close out their regular season on Saturday with a trip to Sebring.

Waterloo was led by Kyle Shockley’s 25 points. The Vikings will visit Mineral Ridge on Saturday.

2020-21 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings

McDonald – 13-1

Springfield – 12-1

Waterloo – 9-4

Jackson-Milton – 7-7

Mineral Ridge – 5-8

Lowellville – 5-9

Western Reserve – 3-11

Sebring – 0-13