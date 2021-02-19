Springfield rallies past Waterloo

Sports

RJ Smith led the Tigers with 21 points

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Tigers, high school basketball

Credit: Thomas Northcut/DigitalVision/GettyImages

ATWATER, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield rallied to defeat Waterloo, 57-52 on Friday.

The Tigers were behind by three (34-31) entering the final quarter.

RJ Smith paced Springfield with 21 points. Alex Rothwell and Adam Wharry scored 14 and 12 points respectively.

Springfield — who has won eight consecutive games — will close out their regular season on Saturday with a trip to Sebring.

Waterloo was led by Kyle Shockley’s 25 points. The Vikings will visit Mineral Ridge on Saturday.

2020-21 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings
McDonald – 13-1
Springfield – 12-1
Waterloo – 9-4
Jackson-Milton – 7-7
Mineral Ridge – 5-8
Lowellville – 5-9
Western Reserve – 3-11
Sebring – 0-13

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com