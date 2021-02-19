Springfield rallies past Waterloo

ATWATER, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield rallied to defeat Waterloo, 57-52 on Friday.
The Tigers were behind by three (34-31) entering the final quarter.
RJ Smith paced Springfield with 21 points. Alex Rothwell and Adam Wharry scored 14 and 12 points respectively.
Springfield — who has won eight consecutive games — will close out their regular season on Saturday with a trip to Sebring.
Waterloo was led by Kyle Shockley’s 25 points. The Vikings will visit Mineral Ridge on Saturday.
2020-21 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings
McDonald – 13-1
Springfield – 12-1
Waterloo – 9-4
Jackson-Milton – 7-7
Mineral Ridge – 5-8
Lowellville – 5-9
Western Reserve – 3-11
Sebring – 0-13