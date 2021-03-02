Springfield pulls away in 2nd half; advances to district final

The Tigers will face either Pymatuning Valley or South Range on Friday

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield rallied in the second half to advance to the district championship by defeating Champion 54-41 on Tuesday.

The Tigers trailed at halftime, 22-20. Springfield outscored the Golden Flashes in the second half, 34-19.

Alex Rothwell and Beau Brungard each scored 14 points to lead the Tigers. Adam Wharry also added 13 points.

Springfield (17-4) moves onto Friday to face the winner of the South Range and Pymatuning Valley game tomorrow night.

Austin Willforth led all scorers with 19 points for the Golden Flashes.

Champion’s season comes to an end at 12-7.