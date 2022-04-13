NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s pitcher Haleigh McCalla tossed a no-hitter as the Tigers blanked Lowellville 7-0 in high school softball action on Wednesday.

McCalla struck out a total of 19 batters on the day in the victory.

Emily Gerthung had four hits for the Tigers, including three doubles and an RBI.



Rachel Malatok added two hits, including a double and two RBIs for the Tigers. Madi Lesnak had two hits and two RBIs.

With the win, Springfield improves to 2-1 overall on the young season.