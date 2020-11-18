Springfield meets another MAC opponent in Final: Tigers discuss Sunday’s State Championship game

The Tigers lost to Anna last year, and will now face MAC power Coldwater in Sunday's D6 State Championship game in Columbus

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday’s Division VI State Championship is power versus power: Springfield (11-0) against Coldwater (11-0), in their first ever matchup.



The Tigers are back in the Final a second-straight year, looking to make history by winning their first State Championship in program history.

It’s deja vu for Springfield, a second-straight title game against another Midwest Athletic Conference opponent. After last year’s 48-14 loss to Anna, this year it’s Coldwater – another MAC powerhouse – with six State Championships to their name, all in the past 15 years.

“Knowing what we have to deal with, with the conference and the intensity we have to bring, I think that helps out our kids,” said Sean Guerriero, Springfield head coach. “I still think from how our kids ended up playing last year, they have a chip on their shoulder that they want to make sure that we represent the Mahoning Valley well and our football team.”

“We knew we had some unfinished business and we needed to take care of it,” said Clay Medvec, senior wide receiver. “Last year, we thought it was a huge game and we just wanted to be there. This year, we know the reason it’s a big game is because we made it a big game as a team.”

The Tigers have rolled off 11 straight wins this season, extending their regular season streak to 21 games. They’re averaging 41 points per game, and giving up an average of just 11.

“We just gotta come out and be us,” Guerriero said. “I think we have to end up just sticking to our game plan, letting our kids be kids and trying to get the ball out to our skill positions.”

“They got some good size but I think we’re overall just a little bit bigger and stronger,” said Brady Brungard, senior lineman. “I think if we come out strong, hard and play like we always do we’ll set the tone and I think we got a very good chance to win the game.”

Another advantage, the Tigers have extra time to prepare this week with their game not until Sunday at 5:15 p.m. at Fortress Obetz in Columbus. They’ll practice every day until then, before heading down Sunday morning, hoping to bring home their first State Championship in school history.

“We can’t go back there and lose it again,” Medvec said. “That’s just the sourness in our mouth, it would just ruin our dreams. The community is backing us up and we have to go out there and win it all for this program and for this team.”

“We talk about the history, but this year, the past couple weeks we’ve talked about making history,” Guerriero said. “That’s what we’re kind of focused on is to make sure we’re not just happy to be in the game, but understand this is a game, that we can go down there and if we perform well, we’re going to have a chance to win it in the fourth quarter.”