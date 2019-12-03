Springfield looks to complete dream season

Both Anna and Springfield are competing in their first ever state championship game

Tigers have posted a perfect 14-0 mark

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield’s dream season comes down to the final game on the schedule when the Tigers take on Anna with the opportunity to claim their first ever state football championship.

Just last week, Springfield defeated East Knox – 42-14 – behind the play of their sophomore QB Beau Brungard. Number 21 ran for 229 yards and 3 scores and threw for another touchdown on 5 of 8 passing. The defense picked off a pair of Bulldog passes.

Their opposition this week – Anna – ran away from Mechanicsburg in the State Semifinal, 36-6. Coach Nick Marino’s bunch gained over 400 yards of offense. Riley Huelskamp churned out 246 yards rushing and scored four times.

2019 OHSAA Division VI State Football Championship

Friday, December 6 at 10 am from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton

Springfield (14-0) vs. Anna (13-1)

Playoff History

Springfield

Playoff Appearances: 9 (4th appearance in 17 years)

Playoff Wins: 8

Regional Championships: None

State Championships: None

Anna

Playoff Appearances: 12 (3rd straight appearance)

Playoff Wins: 6

Regional Championships: None

State Championships: None

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Anna, 45.1; Springfield, 40.6

Scoring Defense: Springfield, 12.4; Anna, 12.7

2019 Results

Springfield

Tigers 42 East Knox 14*

Tigers 35 Mogadore 21*

Tigers 20 Trimble 19*

Tigers 34 Western Reserve 7*

Tigers 38 McDonald 21

Tigers 35 Western Reserve 14

Tigers 51 Sebring 8

Tigers 58 Mineral Ridge 13

Tigers 49 Jackson-Milton 8

Tigers 51 Waterloo 0

Tigers 49 Lowellville 0

Tigers 35 Columbiana 0

Tigers 49 Brookfield 28

Tigers 23 South Range 20 OT

Anna

Rockets 36 Mechanicsburg 6*

Rockets 42 Archbold 7*

Rockets 54 Fairview 20*

Rockets 47 Minster 21*

Rockets 56 St. John’s 7

Rockets 49 Parkway 28

Rockets 49 Coldwater 8

Rockets 53 Fort Recovery 19

Rockets 42 Versailles 7

Marion Local 17 Rockets 14

Rockets 48 St. Henry 7

Rockets 45 New Bremen 0

Rockets 49 Brookville 16

Rockets 48 Bishop Fenwick 14

Recent Division VI Champions

2018 – Kirtland 16 Marion Local 7

2017 – Marion Local 34 Kirtland 11

2016 – Marion Local 21 Cuyahoga Heights 17

2015 – Kirtland 22 Marion Local 20

2014 – Minster 46 Kirtland 42

2013 – Kirtland 44 Wayne Trace 16

2012 – Marion Local 28 Newark Catholic 21

2011 – Marion Local 61 Buckeye Central 21

2010 – Delphos St. John’s 77 Shadyside 6

2009 – St. Paul 24 Delphos St. John’s 21

2008 – Delphos St. John’s 34 Hopewell-Loudon 14

2007 – Newark Catholic 28 Hopewell-Loudon 14

2006 – Marion Local 17 Shadyside 0

2005 – Delphos St. John’s 28 Steubenville Catholic Central 0