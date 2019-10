WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview continues to win in the Blue Tier as they handed Champion their 2nd loss of the season, 35-0. The Rebels improve to 4-1 in league play and 4-5 overall.

Ethan Powell ran for 4 touchdowns and 259 yards on the ground for the Rebels. Anthony Cusick completed 7 of 12 passes for 108 yards including a touchdown pass to William Hardenbrook.